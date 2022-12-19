Thousands of people in west Wales have been left without running water after "extreme" cold weather caused pipes to burst.

A number of villages in Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire have been without water since 9pm on Saturday (December 17).

Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul is not open to pupils on Monday and schools in Aberaeron and Llandysul are expected to be closed too.

Welsh Water has arranged for bottled water collection points in two areas, but some residents face a 45 minute drive to access them due to how large the affected area is.

Mum of two, Danielle Jones, says she's been without water since Saturday morning and is struggling to get reserves in for her children, who are aged five and seven.

The family live in north Cardigan and are aware of some people nearby who have not had water since Friday night.

Danielle said: "We reported it Saturday morning and we were told it was likely a frozen pipe in the area and that it would be back on that afternoon, by the time we got home we realised it was more widespread.

"We were told it was something to do with the reservoir that they were struggling to get water from there.

"Because we are classed as a priority as we have a child under five they told us they would send water out but we haven't had any yet. We are about 40 minutes from Llandysul so we can't go there. Luckily I was able to add some water to our Asda delivery on Saturday night.

"I'm not as worried about us but I know there are so many elderly people in the area, how are they getting water? I expect the shops in our area are completely sold out of water now. Also families with young babies who need formula, you can't make formula without water."

Local councillor Elizabeth Evans shared on Facebook that there may not be water over the next few days and Ceredigion Council are trying to procure water to everyone that needs it, even though this is the responsibility of Dwr Cymru.

Cllr Evans added: "Please do not rely on the information on the Dwr Cymru website, there is a delay in information coming through.

"Care homes - water is being delivered and toilets will be provided where necessary. Leisure centres - will update when we know more. Businesses - you may not have water to function. Particularly check if you have running water before switching on your coffee machines, as the elements will burn."

On its website, Dwr Cymru said: "We're sorry to any customers that may still be experiencing no water or low pressure at the moment. Due to current weather conditions, we're currently dealing with an increased number of issues across our network.

"Our teams are working hard across our operational area to resolve these issues as quickly as possible. Tankers are being used to refill our water mains to help restore supplies."