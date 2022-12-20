Play Brightcove video

'It just doesn't wash with me,' Helen Whyly, Director of the Royal College of Nursing told ITV Cymru Wales ahead of more industrial action by nurses.

Nurses across Wales are striking again on Tuesday in a dispute over pay and working conditions, with non-urgent and routine appointments likely to be postponed.

The Welsh Government says it's working to deliver the best outcomes for staff with the funding it has, but the Royal College of Nursing says it needs to stop shifting the blame.

Helen Whyley, Director of the Royal College of Nursing Wales told ITV Cymru Wales: "It just doesn't wash with me. 'Welsh Solutions for Welsh problems' is what we hear the Welsh Government talking about.

"These are Welsh nurses in Welsh community hospitals and we need a Welsh solution."

Members of the Royal College of Nursing have been striking over pay. Credit: PA Images

She continued: "We have conversations about retention [of nursing staff] and recruitment and agency spending - and we've been doing that for the last ten years.

"Often what we find is the rhetoric and the reality are two seperate things. The government, officials and very senior people in the NHS all agree these are things to work on but then the reality is that it just doesn't happen.

"I've been talking about retention of nurses for well over ten years and yet still they don't even do exit interviews to understand why nurses are leaving.

"It has to change and this is why our members have taken this vote as they have - no one is listening."

Strike action has been taking places across the UK. Credit: PA Images

Ms Whyley also said: "NHS Wales pay is a Welsh Government decision. Health care services are devolved.

"The First Minister has said in the past he believes in devolution because it allows Welsh solutions to Welsh problems. This is Mark Drakeford government’s opportunity to do just that.

"I am calling on the Welsh Government to make a genuine commitment to improving the current pay award and to meet with the Royal College of Nursing to resolve this dispute. The Welsh Government must find a way forward with or without additional funding from the UK Government.

"As we approach the end of 2022 and a New Year it is bitterly disappointing that the Royal College of Nursing is being forced to consider announcing further strike dates. I urge the First Minister to respond to positively to my letter inviting talks."

In response, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We understand the strength of feeling among nurses which has led them to take industrial action and the pressures all public sector workers are under due to the cost-of-living crisis.

"We will continue to work to bring together trade unions, employers and government to deliver the best possible outcomes for workers, while continuing to call on the UK Government to use the funding it has to provide a fair pay offer to NHS staff and enable us to do the same in Wales.

"While industrial action is planned, we will continue to work with the NHS, unions and partners to ensure patient safety and minimise disruption."

