Shocking mobile phone and police body-cam footage has been released showing the extent of the violence and destruction that scarred a Swansea community during the Mayhill riot.

On 20 May 2021, a vigil was being held for local teenager, 19-year-old Ethan Powell on Waun Wen Road after his death. But the event was "hijacked" and a riot broke out.

Cars were trashed and torched, homes attacked, and police officers and vehicles pelted with bricks, stones, bottles, poles, and even garden furniture.

On Monday (December 19) 18 people were jailed at Swansea Crown Court for their parts in last May's disturbance.

In sentencing, judge Paul Thomas KC said the death of a young man was "shamelessly and cynically hijacked for the purposes of criminal mischief" and the riot which ensued "was not born of discontent but by a desire for mass entertainment."

The rioters ranged in ages from schoolchildren to men in their 40s.

Judge Thomas said: "The whole horrendous business lasted over two hours. This was not a momentary flashpoint but a sustained and extremely violent episode of civil disorder.

"Those responsible for sparking it made no attempt to control the mob that they had unleashed. Middle-aged men joined in with youths.

"Three cars were set alight. Ten vehicles, half of them police vehicles, were damaged. The cost of repair to police vehicles alone was in excess of £23,000. Three members of the public were struck by missiles.

"Six police officers were injured... I have a public duty to send out a clear message to the residents of this city that such behaviour will not be tolerated and will be appropriately punished.

"The sentences I pass are also intended to deter others from acting in a similar way in future".

The 17 men and one woman were sentenced to a total of over 84 years in prison. All were told they would serve half in custody and the rest on licence.

