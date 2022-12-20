Two people have been rescued from a vehicle after it crashed into a river near Llandrillo, near Corwen on Monday 19 December.

Firefighters, mountain rescue volunteers and paramedics were called to the incident, with the two individuals taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12.47pm to a single vehicle stuck in the water. Two appliances were sent to the scene with one being a Water Incident Unit from Bala and the second appliance coming from Wrexham.

“Two people were extracted from the car using water appliance tools, and both were passed over to Welsh Ambulance Service where they conveyed them to hospital.” The North East Wales Search and Rescue [NEWSAR] team were also in attendance.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was approached for comment.

