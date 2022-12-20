An 83-year-old woman has died following a dog attack in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly.

The woman was taken to hospital on Saturday, December 3, and died in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday December 20), according to Gwent Police.

A 55-year-old man, who was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, has now been released.

Four people who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury have been released under conditional bail.

The dog, a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed, was seized by officers and has been destroyed.

Gwent Police say its investigation continues and that officers will be making further enquiries in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer of Gwent Police said: “If you have concerns or any information regarding this dog and its previous behaviour then please do stop and talk with us.

"Alternatively, please call us on 101, quoting log reference 2200407170. "You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."