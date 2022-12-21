By ITV Wales journalist Brad Williams

Mountain Ash town centre will once again be packed with runners and spectators as the Nos Galan Races return after a three year absence because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The event, held on New Year's Eve, will be celebrating its 64th birthday this year.

It celebrates the Welsh 18th century runner Guto Nyth Brân, whose life and achievements are honoured on the night.

The statue of Guto Nyth Brân, located in the centre of Mountain Ash, is a visible reminder of his life and story.

In 2019, before the pandemic, around 10,000 spectators cheered thousands of elite and fun runners on.

Each year there is a mystery runner, and in 2019 it was world-acclaimed rugby union referee Nigel Owens MBE.

He has joined a long list of well-known sporting starts that have carried the Nos Galan torch.

Recent mystery runners include Colin Jackson, Sam Warburton, David Bedford, Rhys Jones, and Nigel Owens. Credit: Wayne Hankins

The event starts at St Gwynno's Church in Llanwonno, where a church service is held, followed by the unveiling of the mystery runner.

A wreath is then laid at Guto's grave.

Each mystery runner has carried the torch from Llanwonno down through the terraced streets of Darrenlas, greeting residents along the way.

The mystery runner finishes their journey in Oxford Street, marking the official start of the event.

The races founder Bernard Baldwin MBE died in 2017. Credit: Wayne Hankins

Who was Guto Nyth Brân?

There have been many stories about him, but according to the Cynon Valley Museum, Guto was born in one of the remotest parts of Glamorgan in 1700.

His last race in 1737, which was 12 miles long, saw him compete with a runner named Prince.

The race between Newport to Bedwas ended with a win for Guto, but shortly afterwards, he collapsed and died after receiving a congratulatory slap on the back.

Most people in Mountain Ash say he could finish a race before his mother’s kettle boiled.

What to expect from the event this year

The first of the children's fun runs start at 5.15pm whilst the elite mens race begins at 6.45pm, followed by the elite women around 7.10pm.

The mystery runner arrives in the town centre at around 6.20pm.

A town centre firework display is then held at 6:30pm.

The adult fun run, which is the last of the evening, begins just after 7:30pm.

For the first time, the medals this year are wood instead of metal.

Cllr Ann Crimmings, who is the chair of the Nos Galan Committee, said it has been a "tough couple of years" but this year is "set to be even better."

Cllr Crimmings added the atmosphere in Mountain Ash is "always electric" as runners from across the UK take to the streets to compete in an "historic and award-winning race."