A man has been found guilty of murder after punching another man outside a nightclub in south Wales.

Daniel Pickering, 34, appeared at Swansea Crown Court where he was convicted of murdering Matthew Thomas, 47, from Neath.

It came after Pickering, who had been smoking crack cocaine, assaulted Mr Thomas outside The Arch nightclub in Neath on 15 July.

Mr Thomas is said to have suffered catastrophic brain damage as a result of the attack.

Despite emergency first aid from pub staff, customers, and paramedics, he died in hospital the next day. Pickering, of Leonard Street, Neath, accepted he unlawfully killed Mr Thomas but denied murder.

He is to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Monday 13 February.

Jurors in the trial were told that Pickering had smoked crack cocaine that fateful evening and had been looking for a fight after being ejected from the bar.

Investigations took place outside The Arch nightclub following the attack on Matthew Thomas. Credit: Media Wales

He punched his victim in the face causing him to stumble before delivering a "full force" punch to the face which rendered Mr Thomas unconscious and sent him to the floor where he struck his head on the road.

As witnesses tried to help the injured man, Pickering is said to have stood over him swearing and shouting threats that he would "finish him off" before repeatedly punching, kicking him, and stamping on his head.

Mr Thomas, known locally as "Brew", was rushed to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff. However, the following day his family were told his injuries were "unsurvivable" and he died just before 5am on 16 July.

Swansea Crown Court heard Mr Thomas had suffered a torn intracranial artery which lead to a heart attack and then brain injuries due to lack of blood and oxygen.

South Wales Police senior investigating officer, DCI Mark Lewis said: “I am pleased with the conviction passed by the court today. I wish to express my thanks to the witnesses who helped Matthew on the night of the attack and those who came forward and provided testimony during the trial.

"This murder is another example of unprovoked and inexcusable violence – again aggravated by the over consumption of alcohol and the consumption of cocaine – on the part of the defendant Daniel Pickering.

"I hope this tragic case reminds people as we approach the Christmas period to demonstrate responsibility and restraint. Our sincere condolences remain with Matthew’s family and friends.”

Mr Thomas's family issued the following tribute in his memory: “Matthew was a much loved father, son, brother and friend and is desperately missed by all. We are as a family deeply saddened to lose Matthew and he will always be loved and remembered for the funny larger than life character that he was.

"His life has been taken from him by a man that he didn’t know and in the most violent of ways. Knowing the details of the assault have left us traumatised with an ongoing worry that he may have suffered.

"The ongoing impact upon us all has been overwhelming and we have no doubt that we will never be able to come to terms with the events of that night.

“We are all so grateful to the bystanders and emergency services that did all they could to save Matthew and the ongoing support we have had from the police.

"As a family we have found it very hard to grieve for Matthew as the case has moved through the justice process, now Daniel Pickering has been brought to account we are hoping we will be able to grieve and remember Matthew."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...