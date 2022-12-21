Play Brightcove video

Paramedics, emergency medical technicians, call handlers and other staff are taking part in industrial action this week in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Staff have been taking to picket lines across Wales and the UK, with one ambulance worker telling ITV Cymru Wales: "Things have to change because we can't carry on like this now.

"Lives are at risk every single minute of every single day because of this government and because of the situation that we're in.

"I joined the ambulance service in 1995 and I am extremely, extremely sad to be in this situation today."

The GMB union’s South West and Wales representative has said in one Welsh Ambulance Service depot all striking members have had to be called away from the picket line on emergency calls.

Nathan Holman tweeted a video of himself alone at Pentwyn service station in Cardiff just before 8am on Wednesday – less than an hour into the day-long walkout.

Mr Holman said: “I’m standing here on the picket line outside Pentwyn ambulance station.

“Unfortunately, all the members have had to go because, as you can see behind me, there’s only one vehicle left, they’ve all jumped on a vehicle and responded to emergency calls.

“So, just shows we’re still responding to the public.”

Around 1,500 ambulance staff in Wales are expected to take part in Wednesday’s industrial action.

Niall Allen and Hannah Bull have been paramedics for four years and say they've been left feeling 'disheartened'.

Nigel Webb, an ambulance service worker, added: "It's frustrating turning up at jobs and families have been waiting hours and hours, sometimes 12 hours.

"You feel as though you're letting them down. Something needs to be done."

Staff from across the ambulance services and some NHS Trusts voted to strike over the UK Government's imposed 4% pay award.

The Welsh Government, which decides how much Welsh Ambulance Service employees are paid, said it cannot offer a better offer without more funding.

People across Wales are being urged only to call for an ambulance in life-threatening and serious emergencies as many 999 calls are expected to be missed.

Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: "There's no doubt the two days of industrial action, following hard on the heels of action by nurses which have caused a delay in treatment for thousands of patients in Wales, are going to cause huge pressure on ambulance services.

"Ambulances will only be able to respond to the most urgent calls on strike days," she continued.

"It's important to call 999 if in you are in immediate danger, but we must all consider very carefully how we use ambulance services on these days.

"It's vital that all of us, as users of our NHS, do all we can to minimise pressure on our health service during the industrial action."

