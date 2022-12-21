Around 1,500 ambulance workers are striking across Wales over pay and working conditions.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff who are members of the GMB union are taking part in the industrial action.

Another 24-hour walkout by ambulance staff is scheduled for 28 December. It comes after a second nurse's strike on Tuesday.

People across Wales are being urged only to call for an ambulance in life-threatening and serious emergencies as many 999 calls are expected to be missed.

Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: "There's no doubt the two days of industrial action, following hard on the heels of action by nurses which have caused a delay in treatment for thousands of patients in Wales, are going to cause huge pressure on ambulance services."

"Ambulances will only be able to respond to the most urgent calls on strike days," she continued.

"It's important to call 999 if in you are in immediate danger, but we must all consider very carefully how we use ambulance services on these days.

"It's vital that all of us, as users of our NHS, do all we can to minimise pressure on our health service during the industrial action."

Staff from across the ambulance services and some NHS Trusts voted to strike over the UK Government's imposed 4% pay award.

The Welsh Government, which decides how much Welsh Ambulance Service employees are paid, said it cannot offer a better offer without more funding.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: "Ambulance workers - like other NHS workers - are on their knees.

"Demoralised and downtrodden, they've faced twelve years Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, fought on the frontline of a global pandemic and now face the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

"No one in the NHS takes strike action lightly - today shows just how desperate they are.

"This is as much about unsafe staffing levels and patient safety as it is about pay. A third of GMB ambulance workers think delays they've been involved with have led to the death of a patient.

"Something has to change or the service as we know it will collapse.

"GMB calls on the Government to avoid a winter of NHS strikes by negotiating a pay award that these workers deserve."

However, the Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay has said: "NHS workers do an incredible job caring for our loved ones and it is disappointing some will be taking industrial action, ahead of a challenging winter.

"The economic circumstances mean unions' demands are not affordable – each additional 1% pay rise for all staff on the Agenda for Change contract would cost around £700 million a year.

"We've prioritised the NHS with record funding and accepted the independent pay review body’s recommendations to give over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year, with those on the lowest salaries receiving an increase of up to 9.3%.

"{This is on top of the 3% award last year when wider public sector pay was frozen and on top of the wider government support to help with the cost of living.

"Our priority is to ensure emergency services continue to operate for those who need it and limit disruption, particularly at a time when NHS services are under huge pressure due to the impact of Covid.

"People should continue to use NHS 111 online for urgent healthcare advice and call 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency."

