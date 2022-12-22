Wrexham AFC owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have been awarded the freedom of Wrexham.

The pair have been recognised by the county council following their work to promote the city and the local football club.

They are expected to receive the award in person at some stage in 2023.

In a statement on the club's website the Hollywood duo said: “We would like to thank everyone connected with the offer of the Freedom of the County Borough of Wrexham.

“We will continue to promote Wrexham to the World and encourage people to speak passionately about our adopted home.

“The working relationship between the Club & the Council is one that we value highly, leaving us really positive about the future together, going into 2023.”

Reynolds and McElhenney recently met with King Charles and the Queen Consort and discussed their takeover of Wrexham AFC and their plans for the future.

The royal couple travelled to Wrexham to meet with players, staff and the American owners, who took over the club in late 2020.

The pair bought the club in late 2020 and have said they want to return it to the English Football League.

They've also said they want to increase attendances in an improved stadium, while seeking to make a positive difference to the wider community.

A documentary series called Welcome to Wrexham, has been streamed on Amazon Prime charting the actors's takeover of the club and what their plans are for the future of the team.

