Police have released CCTV images of two men who they believe could help their investigation after a woman using a cash machine was robbed "at force".

British Transport Police said the woman was using a cash machine outside Cardiff Central station at 2:14am on Saturday, 15 October.

As she withdrew the money, it is alleged that two men who had been standing close to the woman took the money from her "with force" before "quickly leaving the scene."

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation. Credit: British Transport Police

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 104 of 15/10/22.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."