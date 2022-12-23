Play Brightcove video

Drivers in Wales are being warned they are more likely to be breath tested over Christmas.

The number of people stopped and breathalysed in Wales is around two and a half times more in December than in any other month.

Analysis of Home Office data shows that Welsh police forces stopped 3,344 motorists suspected of drink driving in December last year, compared to 1,375 in an average month during 2021.

South Wales led the way with 1,165 tests, followed by North Wales (1,065), Dyfed-Powys (586) and Gwent (528).

Of those, a total of 330 motorists in Wales tested last December were found to be over the limit.

A greater number of drivers have been stopped and tested as part of a crackdown in the run up to Christmas. Credit: PA

Police have stepped up their campaign this year, including in the run up to Christmas and during Wales' World Cup matches.

82 people have a been charged and fast tracked to court since a South Wales Police operation to tackle people driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs launched in November.

Superintendent Marc Lamerton said: “We launched our operation just over a month ago and to see figures this high is very concerning.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs is unacceptable, it can create a false confidence which can lead to an increase in risk-taking behaviour. We are committed to catching motorists who decide to get behind the wheel after consuming drugs or alcohol and put lives at risk.

“Over the last month we have seen drivers fined up to £415 and disqualified from driving for 46 months. The consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs are severe, and the minimum you will receive is a 12-month driving ban, a criminal record, and an unlimited fine or up to six months in prison.

“As we move nearer to the new year, we are urging those celebrating to do so sensibly, to plan their journeys home ahead of time and look out for their loved ones to ensure everyone gets home safely.”

Chief constable Jeremy Vaughan has warned people not to overburden services.

Police are also keen to stress that emergency services are under extreme pressure due to demand, staffing and strike action.

South Wales Police chief constable Jeremy Vaughan told ITV Cymru Wales: "I just want people to enjoy themselves this year but don't overdo it.

"We'll have all had the last two Christmases disturbed because of Covid. This time last year we were all excited and looking forward to Christmas, and then Christmas was pulled.

"This year people are keen to get out and celebrate and what we ask people to do is just don't overdo it.

"Look after yourselves. You know, services are under pressure, so bear that and keep that in mind but if you need us we'll be there to help you.