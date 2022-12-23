Parents have criticised the decision for the school Christmas holidays in Wales to begin so late this year, saying families are "knackered" and "completely unprepared" for Christmas Day.

Most children in Wales don't break up for the Christmas holidays until Friday, 23 December - a week later than many children in England who finished on Friday, 16 December.

Some families have taken to social media to complain about the decision to start the holidays so close to Christmas.

Cerys Furlong, a parent and business owner, said on Twitter: "NOT a fan of kids being in work until end of tomorrow [23 December], defacto working parents. Everyone on the edge, knackered, completely unprepared for Xmas. Families more likely to lie down in a dark room than enjoy it?! Please can we have more sensible holidays next year Welsh Government".

'The kids are all exhausted'

Her tweet has generated a big response, with one user replying: "As the wife of a teacher I completely agree. It’s far too late."

Another said: "Yes! Plus all the covid/strep/illness circulating- surely better to get the kids out of school for a few days before hanging out with grandparents."

While another replied: "Who made this terrible decision? Please read the room. It’s too late, the kids are all exhausted and many are unwell at this point."

Others suggested the decision could also impact on local businesses, with one writing: "Absolutely ridiculous, no time to have a run up to Christmas and enjoy the festivities, which would have had a huge impact on takings for local businesses, the arts, etc."

But some disagreed and felt the decision to start the holidays later had eased the pressure on childcare.

"It's great for me as I'm in work so no juggling childcare, last year a whole week before resulted in bored child and a lot of stress", said one Twitter user.

Another said: "I love it, most of the private sector work til Christmas Eve, and have to sort childcare. The hours over this Christmas are the best."

While another replied: "The finish is one that has split the profession. I personally like it as it's great to have the time afterwards to catch up. I have teacher colleagues who are not keen."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said school term dates are decided by local authorities and school governing bodies.

The spokesperson said in a statement: " Local authorities and school governing bodies set their own term dates two years in advance and work together to make them as similar as possible across Wales. It would only be in exceptional circumstances that the Welsh Government would get involved in setting term dates.”

