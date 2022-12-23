The paramedics delivering aid and ambulances to Ukraine in their free time

Nearly 40 emergency vehicles filled with medical aid have been taken to Ukraine, thanks to the help of ambulance staff David and Anne Morris.

The decommissioned vehicles were driven up to 2,000 miles from South Wales to towns and cities under attack in Ukraine, delivering intensive care, maternity and paediatric equipment as well as generators.

David works for the Welsh Ambulance Service and has made the trips in his free time. He said it was incredibly important to him to take action when the war broke out.

"Being ex-military, the sights of civilian refugees and civilian casualties stirred something inside of me", David reflected, adding that it made him want to do whatever he could to help.

"My first trip was an eye opener. Evidence of conflict, deprivation and suffering is everywhere. I left with three other people and took four decommissioned ambulances, filled with medical provisions designated for Lviv."

David works as a paramedic and has made the 2,000 mile trip from South Wales to Ukraine several times. Credit: Welsh Ambulance Service

Since that trip, David has made multiple more, including the most recent trip with his wife Anne, who also works as an advanced paramedic practitioner.

Anne's trip to deliver emergency vehicles took 48 hours to complete due to traffic delays.

"I spent my annual leave preparing for the journey, collecting the decommissioned rapid response vehicle that was previously used in Flintshire", Anne said.

"I then spent time collecting medical supplies, I even had some items posted to me by members of the public who wanted to help the Ukrainian medical services."

Anne's journey to Ukraine took 48 hours after delays due to heavy traffic. Credit: Welsh Ambulance Service

The couple continue to fundraise in the UK as the war continues in Ukraine. So far, sixteen ambulances have been lost in the conflict.

Jason Killens, Chief Executive at the Welsh Ambulance Service, has thanked David and Anne for their hard work.

"All of us in Team WAST work each day to contribute to saving lives across Wales. For David and Anne to also be helping aid the people of Ukraine in their free time is phenomenal.

"Thank you for your extraordinary effort and commitment."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...