The bereaved family of a young girl have donated Christmas presents to the children’s ward where she spent so much of her life.

Paige Coffey, who died in July after suffering ill health for most of her life, spent a lot of time on Ward M at Morriston Hospital in Swansea where staff became like family to her.

Her parents Danielle and Daniel, together with their families and friends, wanted to repay the ward for their support and raised £5,500 to buy Christmas presents.

The team at Morriston Hospital had huge affection for Paige, who passed away aged 7. Credit: PA

Amongst the items delivered to the hospital were 11 flat-screen TVs, iPads, travel mugs for nurses, countless toys and two microwaves.

Paige’s mother Danielle said: “This is more than a thank you. The team looked after Paige since she was 18 months old. The doctors told us that we would lose her at four but she made it past her 7th birthday.

“It’s a home away from home, Morriston Hospital, thanks to all the girls there. They’re like family. We are more than grateful, and this is just a small thank you.

“My brother-in-law Jamie placed a post on Facebook and everyone got involved and helped as much as they could.

“I think Paige touched so many hearts. People just wanted to donate, she was amazing.”

Paige's parents, together with their families and friends, wanted to repay the ward for their support and raised £5,500. Credit: PA

Ward sister Sandra Mack said: “We are very sad that Paige has left us.

“We looked after her for a very long time. She was in and out of hospital and the whole team grew great affection for her. We also developed a strong bond with her parents and wider family.

“We will be forever grateful for the donations made to us. It’s very kind of the family to do so.”