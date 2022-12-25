RSPCA Cymru has urged anyone who might be struggling to feed their pets over the Christmas period not to be afraid or embarrassed to come to them for help.

The charity has said that staff and volunteers will be giving up their time on December 25th – and over the Christmas period – to continue to help rescued animals in their care and deal with animal welfare calls.It says it's receiving more and more calls to provide pet food and its shelters are "full to bursting."

Some pets have been rescued from "horrendous" conditions and others have been given up by owners who were unable to cope with their pets' needs for various reasons.

The charity says this is becoming more common as the cost of living continues to soar.RSPCA Newport Animal Centre manager Nikki Tutton said she has worked many Christmases over the last 26 years. It's part of her job to offer the 24-hour cover required and remain on site on Christmas Day in case of an emergency.

“Christmas Day is always joyful. We often have extra volunteers ready to help to do all the cleaning and to ensure every dog gets a little walk and play time," she said.

"The dogs and cats even get their own turkey cooked by the staff!"

Nikki says Christmas Day in the centre can be "a little lonely" but she'll be passing the time by watching Christmas TV films Credit: RSPCA Cymru

“Presents are given out by the Animal Care Team - these are suitable toys and treats donated by our wonderful supporters. The dogs especially have a great time tearing off the wrapping paper!"

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Gemma Black, who has worked for the animal welfare charity for 15 years, said: “I’ve been very lucky as this is only my third Christmas Day to work."“I am hoping it'll be quiet and that all the animals out there will stay safe, but it's reassuring to know that we will be there to help anything that becomes sick or injured or any animal welfare emergencies that might come on that day. "

Watch: ITV News' Wales reporter Rhys Williams spends a day with RSPCA Cymru as many pet owners continue to struggle with the cost of living this Christmas.

“I do remember one Christmas a while ago when I dealt with an abandoned dog who had been left in a stable. He had no food, water, was thin and cold and the stable was very dirty.

“It was a very sad case to deal with on such a celebratory day, but the dog went on to be rehomed so it was a happy ending afterwards.”

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Gemma Black and animal rescue officer Sian Burton are both working this Christmas Day. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

