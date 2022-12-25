Two bodies have been retrieved from a river after a car was found submerged in the water.

Emergency services in Swansea were called in the early hours of Christmas morning following reports that a car had entered the River Tawe.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in the water, nearby the fully submerged car. Police have said their next of kin are being informed.

Detective Inspector Sharon Gill-Lewis said: “Emergency services attended and a car was found fully submerged in the river. The bodies of a woman and man were located in the river nearby. Their next of kin are being informed and enquiries are continuing to ascertain the full circumstances behind the incident.“The incident is ongoing at the scene and no further detail is available at this time.”

The A483 New Cut Road remains closed as investigations continue but Swansea Council has tweeted it should open in a few hours.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...