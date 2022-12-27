A driver has been arrested over the death a pedestrian killed in a Boxing Day crash. The 37-year-old man died at the scene after being struck by a Nissan Juke while out walking. Police investigating the crash between Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach in South Wales are questioning a 33-year-old driver.

Gwent Police has appealed for fellow motorists to provide dashcam footage from around the time of the collision at around 8.30pm on Boxing Day. The force said: "Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, following a collision between a car and a pedestrian. "Paramedics confirmed that the pedestrian, a 37-year-old man, had died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers. "A 33-year-old man from the Herefordshire area has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The man remains in police custody at this time. "We’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A469 between 7.30pm and 9pm to contact us. "We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a black Nissan Juke being driven on this stretch of road or in the area the evening of Monday 26 December to contact us."