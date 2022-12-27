A woman has been arrested after an elderly pedestrian died following a crash on Christmas Eve.South Wales Police is investigating a collision on Avenue De Clichy, Merthyr Tydfil, at around 10pm on Saturday December 24.

The collision involved a black Nissan Qashqai and a pedestrian, police say.

The pedestrian, an 82-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention and is on police bail while the investigation continues.

PC Nerys Reeve said: "Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by officers.

"We want to thank those members of the public who assisted us at the scene and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident or who witnessed the manner of driving of the Qashqai prior to the collision."