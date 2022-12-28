Tributes have been paid to the driver of a car found submerged in a Swansea river in the early hours of Christmas Day.

A black Mini John Cooper Works was found in the River Tawe at around 3am on Christmas Day and the bodies of a woman and a man, both aged 36, were recovered.

The driver of the Mini has been named as Rachel Curtis from the Bonymaen area of Swansea.

Emergency services were called at around 3am on Christmas morning. Credit: Athena

Her family have paid tribute to a "funny, intelligent and unique person".

In a statement, they said: "She was extremely talented and creative in nails and art. She worked at the Liberty Stadium teaching therapeutic art and nail art.

"She was a self-defence instructor and an elite security instructor, trained as a close protection officer and door supervisor. She helped raise money for the Jack Lewis Foundation which is a suicide prevention charity. Rachel also raised money for Matthew's House, a homeless charity, and was involved in youth projects helping young girls.

"Rachel will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, especially her 14 year old son."

Crews worked throughout Christmas Day using a crane to retrieve the wreckage from the water. Credit: Athena

The male passenger of the car has been named as Jay Kyle Jenkins from the St Thomas area.

Their families continue to be supported by specially trained officers from South Wales Police.

The force is continuing to appeal for information about the incident which saw reports made to emergency services that a car had gone into the River Tawe.

Crews worked throughout Christmas Day using a crane to retrieve the wreckage from the water near the junction of the A483 and New Cut Road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the car go into the river, or who has CCTV or dash cam footage that may have captured the incident, to contact them, quoting occurrence number 2200429694.

They also wish to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken to either Rachel or Jay prior to the incident to come forward.