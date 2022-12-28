A pedestrian who died after a crash on Boxing Day has been named as 37-year-old Craig Walding.

Emergency services attended the scene of a collision on the A469, between Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach, at 8.30pm on Monday (December 26).

However the 37-year-old pedestrian, who had been out walking when he was struck by a vehicle, had died at the scene.

Gwent Police has named the pedestrian as Craig Walding from Nelson, who his family have described as a "true diamond".

In a statement, they said: "It is with immense sadness that we as a family have to announce the loss of our beloved Craig.

"Craig was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by so many.

"He was a true diamond who leaves such a deep hole in all our lives.

"Words cannot express the pain we are feeling, and we would like to thank everyone for the love and support we have received."

His next of kin continue to receive support from specialist officers at Gwent Police.

A 33-year-old man from the Herefordshire area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Gwent Police is asking for any motorists with dashcam footage travelling on the A469 between 7.30pm and 9pm on Boxing Day to contact them, quoting log reference 2200430883 with any details.