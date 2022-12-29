Two people killed in a Christmas Day tragedy when a Mini crashed into river had been friends for more than 20 years, police have said.

A black Mini John Cooper Works was found in the River Tawe at around 3am on Christmas Day and the bodies of a woman and a man, both aged 36, were recovered.

Tributes have been paid to "kind, genuine soul" Jay Kyle Jenkins, from the St Thomas area, who was the passenger in the car.

His family described him as "our beautiful, kind boy". They added: "Jay was a kind, genuine soul who was always helping other people. The local community are devastated."

Jay worked as an electrician who was a friend of the driver, Rachel Curtis, since their school days.

Officers are still investigating the crash and want to speak to anyone who had contact with him or Rachel in the hours leading up to the tragedy.Rachel's family said: "Rachel was a funny, intelligent and unique person. She was extremely talented and creative in nails and art. She worked at the Liberty Stadium teaching therapeutic art and nail art.“She was a self-defence instructor and an elite security instructor, trained as a close protection officer and door supervisor.

"She helped raise money for the 'Jack Lewis Foundation' which is a suicide prevention charity. Rachel also raised money for 'Matthews House' a homeless charity and was involved in youth projects helping young girls."Rachel will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, especially her 14 year old son."

Crews worked throughout Christmas Day using a crane to retrieve the wreckage from the water near the junction of the A483 and New Cut Road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the car go into the river, or who has CCTV or dash cam footage that may have captured the incident, to contact them, quoting occurrence number 2200429694.