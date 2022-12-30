A nine-year-old black cat has been shot twice in the Lewis Terrace area of Porth.

RSPCA Cymru says the animal, which is called Beauty, was shot by an airgun and received wounds to his chest and abdomen.

It's thought to have happened close to allotments where the cat likes to visit.

The incident happened around the 21 November and was reported to the police and the RSPCA but no further information has been found on why it occurred.

RSPCA inspector Simon Evans said: “This is a very upsetting incident and unfortunately we have not got far with our enquiries.

The RSPCA is a calling for tighter rules on those who buy an airgun. Credit: RSCPA

“We don’t know exactly where or when this happened and if this was a deliberate attack, so we are appealing for information to try and find out what happened.

"Although the fact that he was shot twice is of course very suspicious.

“If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, which is in confidence.”

Beauty is said to have now recovered after having two airgun pellets removed from his body following treatment at the vets.

The RSPCA is now calling for tighter controls with better education and explanation of the law when buying an airgun and that everyone must receive basic safety training before purchasing them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...