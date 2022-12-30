Play Brightcove video

Cari Davies speaks with life coach Adam Print about how we can stick to our New Year's resolutions.

Many of us we will be making New Year's resolutions as we approach 2023.

But for a lot of people resolutions can feel a lot easier to make than to stick to. According to YouGov of those who made resolutions at the end of 2021, only 28% people say they kept all of them.

One in five Britons (21%) say they will make a New Year’s resolution for 2023 and it's said to be those who are younger who will try and make changes in their lives.

Four in ten 18-24 year olds (41%) have said they’ll make a resolution for 2023 compared to just one in nine of those aged 55 and over (11%).

And it appears that improving fitness is the top goal for those who make a resolution, with 53% of people planning to get fitter in 2023.

Life coach Adam Print says the key is not putting too much pressure on yourself when making New Year's resolutions. Credit: PA

But according to life coach Adam Print, he says it's important to not put pressure on ourselves to try and over-achieve.

"This time of year, we're creatures if habit and traditionally people think I have to make changes, so the first thing to do when you're thinking about a New Year's resolution is actually focussing on what you want to do, rather than what you should do.

Adam says that in order to stick to a resolution it "has to be very specific and you have to understand why it fits in with you and why you want to make that change."

He also says it's important to think about what targets you can reach each week, rather than what you should achieve by the end of January.

"Think how can I achieve a little bit of progress this week in order then to move onto next week and actually what's going to get in my way?

"That's often the biggest problem, people not thinking about the barriers that are going to get in their way and actually how they're going to overcome them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...