A dog has been trapped in what is believed to be an old mine shaft in Pontypool since Boxing Day.

Emergency services were called after two dogs reportedly became trapped down a crevice in Varteg on the afternoon of December 26.

One dog was recovered by the fire service, however, it is believed that the second dog remains trapped. South Wales Fire and Rescue were called to the scene on Boxing Day afternoon.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: "At approximately 3.19pm on Monday 26 December 2022, we received reports of an animal rescue in Varteg, Pontypool. Crews from Ebbw Vale Station attended the scene and used specialist equipment to rescue one dog trapped in a crevice.

"One dog remained trapped and crews returned to the scene alongside partner agencies in daylight hours. A stop message was received at approximately 4.13pm on December 28, 2022."