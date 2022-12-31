MP, football star and choir director recognised in New Year Honours list

The musical director of three Welsh male voice choirs has said he is "humbled" at being recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Dr Mike Thomas, 63, who has been involved with one of the choirs for more than 35 years, has been made an MBE for services to the Welsh male voice choirs of the Pelenna Valley and the Cynon Valley.

He has been the organist at his parish church for the past 20 years, and spends five evenings a week practising with 160 choristers across three choirs.

The choirs - Pelenna, Cwmdare and Cwmbach - regularly perform across the UK and internationally.

In June, Cwmbach Male Choir performed in front of an audience of 60,000 during Stereophonics gigs at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones performing during the summer. Credit: PA

That opportunity arose after Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones bumped into Dr Thomas - who taught at his school, the former Blaengwawr Comprehensive in Aberaman - in a supermarket.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, father-of-two Dr Thomas organised virtual choir practices.

He is one of more than 30 people across Wales to be recognised in the New Year Honours list, with others including Wales football captain Sophie Ingle, who has been made an OBE.

Sophie Ingle has represented Wales 123 times. Credit: PA

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant is to receive a knighthood for "political and public service."

The chair of the Commons Standards Committee said he was "very shocked" when he learned he was to be knighted, describing it as an honour for the whole committeee.

"I was surprised. I have no idea how this comes about.

"Everyone told me that the Standards Committee would be a quiet backwater. It hasn't felt like that. I try, as does the whole committee, to set party allegiancece to one side."

Labour MP Chris Bryant was a thorn in Boris Johnson's side during his premiership. Credit: PA

Dr Thomas told the PA news agency: "I can't believe it, I just can't believe it.

"I had an email three weeks ago from the Cabinet Office. I said to my wife Margaret 'we have a scam here, someone has sent me an email saying they're from the Cabinet Office'.

"I was going to delete it but Margaret, who has been in on this, told me to open it. I said 'well I'm not giving them my bank details'.

"It is humbling. There are a lot of people who have been involved in working to making this happen for me for a long time, which I am so grateful for."

Dr Thomas first joined Pelenna Valley Male Voice Choir, based in his home village of Tonmawr in Neath Port Talbot county borough, in 1980.

He focused on family life for a few years before returning to the choir 35 years ago, and joining Cwmdare and Cwmbach as musical director around nine years ago.

"I am so fortunate," Dr Thomas added. "I'm passionate about singing, I love singing every day, I am lucky I can do it and I have the support of my family to do it as well."

He said he was keen to give people the opportunity to perform on stage in front of audiences, rather than only within a practice setting.

The three choirs are "thriving", he said, with more people becoming involved.

Dr Thomas has raised almost £100,000 for charities including Epilepsy Research, British Heart Foundation, the NSPCC, the Air Ambulance Service and Rainbows Hospice.

Ingle, 31, captain of the Welsh women's team, has been made an OBE for services to association football.

Four civil servants have been recognised for their work to protect public health and public services in Wales.

Andrea Street, Jo-Anne Daniels and Felicity Bennee have been made OBEs, while Stephen Barry has been made an MBE.

Dr Andrew Goodall, the Welsh Government's permanent secretary, offered his "warmest congratulations" to them.

"The awards are testament to the hard work and commitment from them and their colleagues this year," Dr Goodall said.

Major Derek John Munro, 61, from Powys, has been made an MBE for services to the Army Cadet Forces in South Wales.

Alexander Christian Per Loven, 35, the founder of Net World Sports, has been made an MBE for services to the economy and to the community in Wrexham.

He launched Net World Sports from his parents' home at the age of 22 and has built it into an international sports equipment provider with a turnover of £70 million.

In 2021, the company announced a £25 million investment in building its new headquarters and warehouse in Wrexham.

Professor Helen Sweetland, 62, of Cardiff, has been made an MBE for services to patient care and medical education.

She is emeritus clinical professor at Cardiff University's School of Medicine and has spent more than 25 years working in Wales.

Helen Humphrey, 57, from Gwent, has been made an MBE for services to women in sport leadership.