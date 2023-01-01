Millions of you visited the ITV Wales website in 2022 to find out what was happening in the world around you.

As we mark the beginning of a new year, here's a look back at some of the news stories you read the most in 2022.

1. Second home owner sells up saying he's 'never felt so unwelcome'

A man from Derbyshire who owned a second home in Pembrokeshire announced in May that he was putting his home on the market after 17 years of ownership saying he had "never felt so unwelcome".

Second homes can be rented out for 70 days to qualify for small business relief and therefore avoid the council tax premium attached to second homes.

But from April 2023, the threshold will be raised to 182 days, meaning many second home owners are facing the prospect of paying thousands of pounds more.

Read the full story here.

2. How the number plate SL11 THO landed one mum in hot water

Toni Brand said she purchased the plate because she wanted to make people smile. Credit: Media Wales

A mum from Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent was fined and ordered to pay £344 after a police officer spotted her driving the white Volkswagen Scirocco with the number plate "SL11 THO".

The 47-year-old said she purchased the plate because she wanted to make people smile and believed "95% of the population" would not be offended by the joke.

Read the full story here.

3. The nurse diagnosed with cancer and the symptoms she is urging us all to look out for

Tracy Warrington urged others to be aware of the symptoms. Credit: Media Wales

In July, a school nurse from Swansea urged people to look out for the signs of endometrial cancer after she was able to recognise the symptoms occurring in herself.

Tracy Warrington said: "I knew the symptoms I was getting were not right. They were tiny symptoms, not very much at all, but I knew from my experience in working in different places, that something wasn’t right."

Read the full story here.

4. Man with life-changing injuries from dog poo urges owners to pick up their pet's mess

Darryl Adams urged dog owners to pick up their pet's mess. Credit: Media Wales

In February, a former rugby player who suffered life-changing injuries after his leg became infected with dog poo urged dog owners to clean up after their pets.

Darryl Adams was playing a match in a Blaenau Gwent playing field when his shin was stamped on with rugby boot studs covered in dog mess. The soiled studs cut the skin on his leg and caused a cellulitis infection.

The incident, which took place 17 years ago, has meant that Darryl has been in and out of hospital over the years as even something small can trigger a flare-up, which can be life-threatening.

Read the full story here.

5. Woman gives up beloved dog after discovering it had been stolen seven years earlier

When Michelle Burrow first saw Flash, the pair formed an instant bond. Settling in straight away at her home in Caerphilly, the 11-year-old dog quickly won over Michelle's heart and the pair soon became inseparable.

However, nine months later her friend sent her a picture of an identical sprocker spaniel which had been stolen seven years before, saying: "Doesn't this look just like your Flashie?"

Upon seeing this, Michelle contacted the people who'd posted it online and asked for their missing pet's microchip details, thereby confirming her worst fears.

Read the full story here.

6. How the Welsh national anthem was praised around the world

The Welsh national anthem drew praise from around the world when it was sung at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Credit: PA

In November, as Wales men's football team competed in their first World Cup tournament in 64 years, the Welsh national anthem drew praise from across the world as it was sung on football's biggest stage for the first time ever.

The last time Wales made it to a World Cup in 1958, players and fans sang 'God Save the Queen'.

Read the full story here.

7. Mum says girl's skin melted despite wearing factor 50

In July, as many of us sweltered in the heatwave, a mum claimed her seven-year-old daughter's skin "melted within minutes" of being in the sun despite wearing factor 50 suncream.

The girl had gone out to play in the garden of the family's Pwllheli home, but minutes later Jasmine Williams said she heard her daughter "squealing" and shouting "my back is on fire."

Read the full story here.

8. Man's warning after 'itchy spot' on his back turned out to be advanced cancer

In April, a man whose spot turned out to be advanced skin cancer urged people not to delay seeing a doctor if they notice anything untoward.

Jak Howell, from Swansea, found an itchy spot on his lower back but initially believed it was an insect bite.

Read the full story here.

9. Teenager who murdered Logan Mwangi named as judge lifts anonymity order

Craig Mulligan, who murdered Logan Mwangi, was named in June when a judge lifted an anonymity order. Credit: South Wales Police

In June, the teenage boy who murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi was named as Craig Mulligan after a judge lifted an anonymity order.

The 14-year-old boy was found guilty of murder alongside his stepfather John Cole and Logan's biological mother, Angharad Williamson.

Read the full story here.

10. Hidden canal under city centre uncovered after almost 80 years

In September, a 180 year-old canal which had been hidden underground for decades was uncovered in Cardiff city centre.

The Dock Feeder Canal was paved over for more than seven decades.

Read the full story here.

