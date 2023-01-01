A driver has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a car crash in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Police were called to the scene of the collision on Bute Street, Treorchy shortly after 2.30am on Sunday (January 1). One car was involved.

A statement from South Wales Police said that the driver, a 35-year-old man from Rhondda, was "taken to hospital with serious injuries".

Anyone with more information is asked to contact South Wales Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote reference 2300000225.