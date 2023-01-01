Police have issued a map showing the areas in Llantwit Major which are included in the dispersal order. Credit: South Wales Police

Police have been given extra powers to deal with anyone involved in anti-social behaviour in a south Wales town.

A dispersal order, which will apply to all, is in place in Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan from midday until 23:59 on Sunday 1 January.

The order covers all of the areas shown within a red line on a map of the area, which has been distributed by South Wales Police.

It means officers will be able to instruct anybody who is causing - or is likely to cause - harassment, alarm or distress to leave the area. They will also have the power to seize any property which officers suspect is being used to cause anti-social behaviour.

Chief Inspector Richard Haines has also urged parents and guardians to speak to their children about not getting involved in anti-social behaviour.

'Officers won’t hesitate to enforce the extra powers'

Ch Insp Haines said: “The dispersal order is in place this weekend as a preventative measure.

“We will have an increased presence in the area and officers won’t hesitate to enforce the extra powers afforded to them in order to keep the community safe.

“We urge parents and guardians to speak to their young people about not getting involved in anti-social behaviour.”

Anyone with information or concerns is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2200435319.

