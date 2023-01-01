A road has been closed in both directions following reports of a burst water main in Ynystawe, Swansea.

South Wales Police said Clydach Road, where the incident was reported, is "expected to remain closed for some time".

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

Pictures shared on social media show a cordon around the area of the reported burst water main. Credit: Hannah Thomas

A spokesperson for the police said on Sunday (January 1): "We have received a report of a burst water main on Clydach Road, Ynystawe.

"The road is currently closed in both directions between the Christopher Road Junction and the roundabout for Park Street It is expected to remain closed for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Delays are expected in the area."

Dŵr Cymru has been approached for comment.

