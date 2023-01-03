A Welsh Conservative MP has said she wears a stab-proof jacket when meeting constituents.

Virginia Crosbie, MP for Ynys Mon, said that since the murder of David Amess in October 2021, she wears a stab jacket for face-to-face meetings with local voters.

Ms Crosbie has warned of the levels of abuse facing politicians and has called for more "accountability" on social media.

She told GB News: “I have been in difficult situations. I do face-to-face surgeries where I wear a stab jacket, obviously following the murder of David Amess.

"I have security protection as well. I think it’s important I have direct contact with my constituents. And, unfortunately, this is one of the things I have to do to ensure that I can actually do the job that I was elected to do.”

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was murdered during a constituency surgery in Essex in October 2021 Credit: PA

Sir David Amess was murdered while holding a constituency surgery in his Southend West constituency in October 2021. That followed the murder of the Labour MP Jo Cox, in 2016.

Ms Crosbie also told The Times that she had reluctantly decided to wear the vest.

She added: “It is very sad I must [wear the vest], but the present climate makes it a necessity. I always inform the police I am having a surgery and a close protection officer is with me.”

Ms Crosbie, who was first elected in December 2019, has previously spoken out about the threats and abuse she has received.

In December 2021, she shared a death threat she received when a handwritten note was posted to her constituency office in Holyhead.

The note, posted to the office on Stanley Street, said “traitors hang” and included an image of a noose.

The handwritten letter was posted to the Conservative MP's constituency office at Holyhead. Credit: Virginia Crosbie

Ms Crosbie also told GB News that things haven't improved for MP's:

"If anything, it’s even worse. And it’s not just myself – it’s a lot of other, particularly female, MPs. Even before we’ve had breakfast many of us have received one or two threats.”

She's also called for more “accountability” on social media.

“I think there’s an awful lot more that we can do in terms of social media and abuse. I think there needs to be more accountability.

“The reality is people can turn to social media with impunity.

"I believe Twitter accounts should be verified, and on Facebook there needs to be fines, and there needs to be fines on some of these social media companies for allowing this content," she said.

It comes as other MPs raised concerns that another politician could be killed before the safety of parliamentarians is improved.

Conservative MP James Sunderland told the Times he feared that the murder of Sir David Amess and Jo Cox “won’t be the last."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...