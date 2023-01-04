A body has been found in the search for a former BBC Radio Cymru editor who went missing on New Year's Eve.

Aled Glynne Davies, aged 65, was last seen in the Pontcanna area of Cardiff on Saturday (December 31).

Officers searching for Mr Davies, a father-of-two, said that the body of a man had been recovered in Cardiff Bay.

"Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe this to be Aled, whose family has been informed", South Wales Police said in a statement.

“We continue to support Aled’s family at this very sad time and our investigation continues to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

"Aled’s family would like to thank everyone for all the support they’ve had over the past few days and have asked that Aled’s life be celebrated."

In a statement shared on Twitter, Mr Davies' son Gruffudd Glyn said the family was "heartbroken".Mr Glyn said: "Thank you so much for all your efforts. We are heartbroken to announce that Dad was discovered in the river this morning."Now it’s time for us all to relax. Let us all celebrate Dad’s life x".