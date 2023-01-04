A knife-wielding robber claimed to be a policeman to gain entry into his victim's flat before watching a film with him on television.

Jamie Brian Turner, 46, of Llanelli, assaulted the victim and stole a large haul of possessions from him on September 17 of last year.

The victim, who suffered multiple injuries from the assault and robbery, spent two days in hospital.

After gaining entry to the victim's house, the court heard how Turner pinned him against the wall and punched him to the face several times causing the man to fall to the floor and briefly lose consciousness.

Turner received a ten-year sentence at Swansea Crown Court including seven years in custody followed by an extended three year license.

The prosecution told the court how the 46-year-old went to the home of a man he knew in a block of flats on Corporation Avenue in Llanelli and carried out a "targeted intrusion of the property".

Turner, of Nelson Terrace, Llanelli, who was armed with a knife and was wearing a face covering, knocked on the door and told the occupant he was a police officer.

After forcing his way inside, Turner pinned his victim up against the door, and punched him in the face multiple times. He then pulled out a knife, began threatening his victim and demanding money.

The court heard how Turner made a "thorough search" of the property before smoking and drinking with his victim and then sitting down to watch a film on the television.

When he left the flat several hours later took a haul of his victim's possessions including trainers, driving licence, kitchen knives, bank cards, deodorant, and an ornamental skull worth several hundred pounds.

The victim, who had mobility issues, subsequently went to hospital suffering with a swollen lip, and swelling and bruising around the eyes. He spent two days being treated for extreme corneal abrasions before being discharged.

Turner was arrested on September 30 on suspicion of carrying out the robbery.

In a statement which was read to the court the victim said he thought he was going to die during the incident, and he said he had been left feeling fearful and was having trouble sleeping.

Turner had previously pleaded guilty to robbery and to possession of a bladed article when he appeared in the dock for sentencing.

Swansea Crown Court heard Turner had more than 90 previous offences on his record including robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The judge imposed an extended sentence of ten-years on him after finding he was a dangerous offender.