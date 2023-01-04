Three female guards in the UK's biggest prison have been jailed for having illegal affairs with inmates.

Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for having relationships with prisoners at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, north Wales.

Their sentences have prompted the launch of anti-corruption training at the prison to tackle the problem.

Gavan, of Llay, Wrexham, was jailed for eight months in December after pleading guilty at Mold Crown Court to misconduct in public office between April and July 2020.

The 27-year-old accepted £150 to smuggle a mobile phone in to Berwyn Prison for inmate Alex Coxon, 25, who she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with.

Judge Niclas Parry said: "I express my surprise that employees at HMP Berwyn are writing in support of her and are critical of other employees at Berwyn.

"That is a matter I think should be brought to the attention of the authorities at the prison.

A room at HMP Berwyn, Wrexham, north Wales Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Their relationship came just a year after fellow officer Ayshea Gunn, had a fling with Khuram Razaq, 29, who was serving twelve years for conspiracy to rob.

Gunn was jailed for one year at Mold Crown Court in 2019. That same year, Emily Watson, 26, was jailed after performing a sex act on an inmate in his cell on Christmas Day.

The court heard that Watson had become infatuated with prisoner John McGee, who was serving eight years for death by dangerous driving.

Watson spent so much time with John McGee at the prison that staff soon became suspicious and launched an investigation.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "The overwhelming majority of Prison Service staff are hardworking and dedicated and we will not hesitate to punish those who break the rules."

'Anti-corruption prevention training' has since been launched for over 500 members of staff at the 2,100-capacity prison.

Enhanced gate security has also been introduced in a bid to stop guards from smuggling illicit items behind bars.

Prison staff are being vetted every ten years and the service is piloting social media checks for some "higher risk" roles such as prison officers.