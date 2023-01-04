A McDonald's in Welshpool has been described as "the best in the world" - by a Michelin-starred chef.The unlikely review comes from Gareth Ward, who runs the UK's official best restaurant, Ynyshir, near Machynlleth in Powys.Ynyshir won the 2022 National Restaurant Awards 2022 and has two Michelin stars, five AA rosettes, and top ranking in Wales in the Harden’s Guide.

Two of Gareth's other choices include Baravin in Aberystwyth and a local fish and chip shop called Caersws Fish Bar, whose experimental dishes seem to be pushing the boat out, as described by Gareth.

Gareth Ward's restaurant was named the best place to eat in the UK last year. Credit: Media Wales

But the Welshpool McDonald's was also a favourite of his. Gareth even went so far as to call it the second best restaurant in Wales.He said: "I'm telling you now, Welshpool McDonald's is on a different level. It's just got different [elements] to everyone else.

"[It's] just absolutely smashing it. Last time I had a crispy chicken and it definitely had [something like] truffle mayonnaise on it. I don't think it did, but it tasted like it did."Everybody I speak to says this is, by far, the best McDonald's in the world. Welshpool

The top chef said the Welshpool McDonald's is on "a different level". Credit: Media Wales

McDonald's that's what it's all about."

Other reviews on Google and Tripadvisor are similarly positive.

"The staff are polite, the service is quick and the food is fresh... this one is different", said one person.Other reviews stated: "One of the best McDonald's I've used" and "Best Macdonald's I've been in. Fresh and juicy beef (wasn't expecting good meat at McDonald's), quick service, table service. We got greeted at the door."Located in the Enterprise Park in Welshpool, Powys, the restaurant opened in May 2021.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know