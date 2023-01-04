A woman has been arrested after an elderly shopper died in a Waitrose car park on New Year's Eve.

The 75-year-old woman died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle outside the supermarket at about 4.20pm on Monnow Street, in Monmouth.

The pensioner was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward with information.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Waitrose car park on Monnow Street, Monmouth at around 4.20pm on Saturday 31 December.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a 75-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she later died.

"A 44-year-old woman from the Monmouth area was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, she has since been released as our enquiries continue.

"We’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Waitrose car park between 4pm and 4.20pm to contact us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a red Toyota Yaris being driven in the car park on Saturday 31 December to contact us."

