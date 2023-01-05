A heartbroken family has paid tribute to a grandmother with "a passion for life" who died after being struck by a car outside a hospital on New Year's Day.

Mary Owen-Jones, from Rhos on Sea died two days after the collision on January 3 at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, North Wales.

The hairdresser and teaching assistant had just recently become a grandmother to her newly born granddaughter.

Mary Owen-Jones, from Rhos on Sea died two days after the incident on January 3 at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, North Wales. Credit: Daily Post Wales

Mary Owen Jones was hit by a car outside Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital at around 8.40pm on New Year's Day and died there two days later.

In the tribute, her family said: “Mary is survived by her son and daughter, Andrew and Jasmine, her granddaughter, April Rose and her husband, Arwel.“She had a passion for life and her family and was particularly looking forward to being a grandma to her newly born granddaughter, April Rose.

"She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

"We are absolutely heartbroken and would ask to be given the appropriate privacy to allow us time to grieve.”Mary’s family thanked those who have reached out to them since her death, as they continue to be supported by specialist police officers.North Wales Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision that happened at around 8.40pm on the hospital grounds between two car parks, near to the main entrance of the hospital.