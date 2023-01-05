A man has been jailed after a violent assault on his ex-partner which left her struggling to breathe.

Kieran Hemsley, 32, from Porthcawl, punctured the lung of his former partner on July 9 of last year, leaving her hospitalised for a number of days.

Hemsley was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court to eight years in prison and handed an unlimited restraining order.

Hemsley was found guilty by a jury and he was jailed for eight years along with an indefinite restraining order Credit: Media Wales

On July 9 last year, police were called to an address in Pyle after reports that a woman was struggling to breathe following an assault.

The court heard Kieran Hemsley entered his former partner's home - breaching a restraining order put in place to protect her - and launched a violent attack.

The 32-year-old punched her in the head and kicked her, subsequently puncturing her lung, to which the victim was hospitalised for "a number of days".

Kieran Hemsley is a dangerous man who breached his restraining order and callously beat his own partner. Detective Constable Lloyd Williams, South Wales Police

Hemsley, of Pant Morfa, pleaded not guilty to the charges of grievous bodily harm and breaching the order.

But a jury found him guilty and Hemsley was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court in December to eight years in prison and handed an unlimited restraining order.

Hemsley was previously jailed for 20 months in 2019 after admitting an assault which caused actual bodily harm.

He had got into an argument with another man while drinking at a friend's house in Bridgend. Hemsley and a friend then attacked the man by punching him and kicking him to the head.

Speaking about Hemsley's latest offences, Detective Constable Lloyd Williams said: “Kieran Hemsley is a dangerous man who breached his restraining order and callously beat his own partner.

"It takes a lot of strength to speak out against your attacker and I am full of praise for the brave victim.

"She did the right thing and her courage has now seen a dangerous man put behind bars. Our message to anyone who might be suffering in silence — please come forward and speak to us, we are here for you.”