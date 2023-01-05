In less than a month Wales will kick off their 2023 Six Nations tournament against defending champions Ireland in Cardiff.

It will mark Warren Gatland's first match in charge since replacing Wayne Pivac as Head Coach at the start of December.

Welsh fans will be hoping that Gatland's men improve on last year's campaign when they finished fifth and suffered a shock loss to Italy.

Wales' first-round Six Nations fixture against Ireland will take place on Saturday, February 4, with kick-off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 2:15pm.

The dragons will be in action again just a week later when they travel to Scotland on Saturday, February 11.

Wales' rivalry with England will continue on Saturday, February 25, with both teams hoping that their new coaches can hit the ground running.

When and where you can watch Wales 2023 Six Nations fixtures:

Saturday 4th February / Wales 14:15 Ireland / Principality Stadium (Cardiff) / BBC & S4C

Saturday 11th February / Scotland 16:45 Wales / BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh) / BBC & S4C

Saturday 25th February / Wales 16:45 England / Principality Stadium (Cardiff) / BBC & S4C

Saturday 11th March / Italy 14:15 Wales / Stadio Olimpico (Rome) / ITV & S4C

Saturday 18th March / France 14:45 Wales / Stade de France (Paris) / ITV & S4C

The last time Gatland took charge of Wales in the Six Nations they won the Grand Slam in 2019.

Wales were victorious in the 2021 COVID- affected edition of the tournament but failed to repeat their success last year.

France and Ireland are currently joint favourites to win this year's competition, with England third and Wales fourth.

With the World Cup fast approaching, fans will hope that this year's Six Nations campaign kicks off a successful 2023 for Welsh rugby.