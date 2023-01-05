The body of a woman has been recovered from a river as police look for two people who went missing near waterfalls in the Brecon Beacons National Park.

The search for two women near Ystradfellte Falls began at around 11:45am Wednesday 4 January.

Search efforts were called off on Wednesday evening due to high, fast-flowing water but resumed again on Thursday morning.

The police, fire service, mountain rescue and National Police Air Support have all been involved in the search and emergency services confirmed on Thursday that they had discovered the body of a woman.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Sadly, we can confirm the body of a woman has been recovered from the river.

"Families of both women have been informed, and will be supported by specialist officers as the search continues."

Efforts are ongoing to locate the second woman, who is also believed to be in the river.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: "At 11:54am on Wednesday January 4, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was requested by Dyfed-Powys Police to attend an incident at Ystradfellte Waterfalls, Neath."The wading crew from Neath and Swift Water Rescue Team from Swansea Central were in attendance, with the boat and underwater camera to assist in body recovery, along with Mountain Rescue. Crews were stood down at 17:04pm on 4 January."On Thursday, January 5, crews from Morriston and Swansea Central were alerted at 9am to the rendezvous point."