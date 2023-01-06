A man who battered his partner to death in bed after accusing her of having an affair has been jailed for life.

Colin Milburn, 52, attacked his long-term partner, Buddug Jones, 48, with a heavy weapon at her home in Anglesey in April last year.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said at Caernarfon Crown Court that the pair had been together for more than 30 years, but Milburn had been consumed by false accusations of infidelity on her part.The judge called Milburn a controlling man "consumed by self-interest" who had committed a "cowardly and brutal attack".

Milburn denied the charges, but was found guilty of murder by a jury at Caernarfon Crown Court in November.

The judge described him as "controlling and manipulative" who had carried out a brutal assault on a woman known as a loving, kind, warm and doting grandmother. The jury heard at the trial how Colin Milburn was convinced that his partner, Buddug Jones, was having an affair and he had been sleeping in his car on a Holyhead beach during the days before her death.

In November, a jury had heard that when Buddug ended their relationship, Milburn waited for her to be alone in her house and killed her.

CCTV footage was shown in the trial of Milburn's movements before and after the murder

After driving to his job at Llangefni, Milburn had returned to the house and reported the killing.According to the Crown Prosecution Service, forensic evidence showed that a spot of the victim’s blood had been splattered on his clothing.

The murder weapon was revealed to "probably" be a hammer.

In victim impact statements read, Buddug Jones and Colin Milburn's son John Milburn, 28, said he felt "shock and numbness" after his father killed his mother.Another son, Daniel, 22, said Colin Milburn had "lost the right" to be called their dad. Andrew Slight of the CPS said: “Colin Milburn had convinced himself that his partner was having an affair and brutally attacked her.“The catastrophic head injuries he inflicted proved to be fatal.“The CPS presented strong evidence to show Milburn was responsible which resulted in his conviction.“Our thoughts remain with Buddug’s family and friends who have suffered a terrible loss.”