ITV Wales reporter Rob Shelley went along for a special viewing of the Grade II listed church

A Grade II listed church that cost the equivalent of one million pounds is set to go on auction for surprisingly modest guide price.

An online auction for St David's in Bangor has started bidding at £50,000, with a guide price of £60,000.The Gwynedd church was originally built in 1888 by Sir Arthur Blomfield, a famous London architect best known for his work designing the Royal College of Music and serving as architect to the Bank of England.

The property originally cost £8,000 – close to £1,000,000 in today's money.

It stopped serving as a church in 2013, when increasing bills and falling congregation numbers forced it to close.

The building still has its original gothic style characteristics, and is described as an "excellent opportunity with possible potential for conversion," as long as the necessary planning permission is granted.

It comes as new figures have revealed that the average house price fell for the fourth month in a row in December.

The online auction closes in a month's time, on February 2nd, "unless sold or withdrawn prior."