A motorbike rider left a pedestrian in his 90s with multiple injuries in a hit and run, according to police.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it believes an off-road motorbike rider drove the wrong way up High Street, Llanelli and hit the man near the junction with Queen Victoria Road.

The incident happened just before 5pm on Friday (January 7).

The pensioner has been taken to hospital with multiple fractures to his body and face, and is currently in a stable condition.

In a social media appeal, police said: "Despite coming off the bike himself, the rider left the scene and we are now trying to identify him.

"We don’t currently have a detailed description, but he is believed to have short brown hair and was wearing dark clothing, a lime green helmet and carrying a grey rucksack.

"The bike is described as black, and is an off-road style vehicle, which left in the direction of the town centre."