Footage from the bridge at Blackweir in Cardiff captured the thundering noise of the river, as its water levels seemed close to bursting its banks.

Fresh flood warnings and alerts have been issued today (Sunday 8 January) in the aftermath of torrential rain across Wales – with more weather warnings to come.

The flood warnings currently in place cover River Usk from Brecon to Glangrwyne and isolated farms, property and roads in the lower Towy valley between Llandeilo and Abergwili.

There are also 17 further flood alerts across Wales.

Heavy rain over the weekend caused fields to flood, mountainsides to be brought down and rivers to swell.

On Saturday, rocks had been washed down from the Bwlch mountain onto the road by the heavy rainfall Credit: Jon Owen

The Bwlch mountain road near Nant-y-moel in the Ogmore Valley was littered with rocks that had washed down from the mountainside onto the road.

In Cardiff, the River Taff was close to bursting its banks, with the fast-flowing waters lapping at the Taff Trail and crashing over the weir at Blackweir.

In Carmarthenshire, the rain flooded grass fields where animals can usually be seen grazing.

Fields were flooded just outside St Clears off the A477 Credit: Media Wales

A new yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for large parts of Wales on Tuesday 10.

It says to expect "persistent heavy rain", with "flooding of a few homes and businesses" being "likely". The warning is in place from 6am until 8pm on Tuesday evening.