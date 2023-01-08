A mother says she and her two young children are having to sleep in their living room because their home is "covered in mould".

Jodi Evans lives in Clase, Swansea, with her two children Freya, aged three, and Luca, aged four months.

Miss Evans, 24, said over the past few months there had been a "huge outbreak" of mould spreading through the house. She suspects this to be causing health problems for her two young children.

Swansea Council said a report of mould was made by the tenant on January 4 this year and that it had since carried out an inspection to determine what maintenance work is needed.

Miss Evans said the mould has spread through the house during the past few months. Credit: Media Wales

Miss Evans said: "I've been here almost four years. I've had two kids since I moved in, and I've never really had a problem with mould since I've been here, but in the last few months, there's been a huge outbreak of it."

The mother-of-two said the problem has now spread into her and her childrens' bedrooms.

"More recently now, it's come into my bedroom which I share with my four-month-old," she said.

"It is also in my three-year-old's bedroom, it has come into my bathroom, my living room, it's more or less everywhere. Now I've had to start throwing things away like my Moses basket, which is covered in mould.

"I'm having to bring the kids downstairs because of the mould in the bedrooms."

Miss Evans said she has taken her children to the hospital and GP multiple times with respiratory problems. Although there is no evidence these illnesses are linked to the mould, Miss Evans is worried they could be.

She said: "Since November they have both been back and forth to hospital and doctors, because my son is now prone to asthma and has had bronchiolitis three times. My daughter has had to miss a full month of school because she was back and forth to the doctors with chest infections and viral infections and breathing issues.

"I don't suffer with chest problems myself, but I've done nothing but cough the past few months."

Miss Evans said she had to throw out some of her children's belongings because the mould has spread to them. Credit: Media Wales

Miss Evans said the problem had resulted in her having to throw away some precious family items which had themselves become mould-ridden.

"It's been quite upsetting," she said.

"I've had to chuck my son's toys. I'm worried that something bad is going to happen to them.

"I've phoned the council and they have said they are going to send people to do all these jobs. With the mould I've been told to wash it and paint over it and I've explained that both my kids have been ill and I've been unwell.

"At the moment I've been trying to keep my kids in one room because their chests are getting so bad."

The 24-year-old added: "It's horrible. It's supposed to be my home, and I'm having all these problems.

"It's more upsetting for me that I've got two young kids and I feel they are not even safe in their own home because they are bad all the time. I'm trying to get them out of the house as much as I can, but it's not as easy with the weather as it is, I'm struggling just staying in the house.

"You can smell the mould, and it's upsetting that my kids can't sleep in their own beds.

Swansea Council have inspected the property and advised Miss Evans on how to help deal with condensation. Credit: Media Wales

"At the moment, in the nights, my son is having to sleep in his pram and my three-year-old on the sofa with me.

"I just want someone to come out and sort all these problems. I just want this sorted. I just want the jobs to be done and for my kids to be safe."

A Swansea Council spokesperson said: "A report of mould was made by the tenant on January 4 this year. We have since inspected the property to determine what maintenance is required, in an effort to reduce the effects of condensation at the property.

"We will also advise the tenant on mould issues in the home and how to manage mould as a result of condensation."