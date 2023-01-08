A man who assaulted his girlfriend, led police on a car chase, threatened to bite an officer and "cut up" a police dog, has been jailed.

David Rogers, 31, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court for the spree of criminal activity, which took place in November last year.

The offending began in the early hours of November 22 after Rogers' partner told him to leave her Glynneath house because he was being rude and disrespectful.

Prosecuting, Brian Simpson, told the court that Rogers stole a car at around 7am that morning from outside a nearby house. The owner had left their engine running to defrost the windows.

Rogers then drove to his partner's home to tell her what he had done and accuse her of "making him do it". He then attempted to persuade her to get in the vehicle but she refused and told him to leave, as she believed he had taken drugs.

The court was told that around three hours later the stolen Ford Fiesta was spotted on the A4109 Dulais Valley road by police officers in a van who were taking part in a response driving training course.

The Fiesta sped towards the van, swerving across the road. After passing it, the Ford turned around and followed it before overtaking it at speed.

The prosecution said as the Ford overtook the van, the driver was seen to lean across the passenger seat and "raise his middle finger" to the officers.

A short time later Rogers returned to his partner's house and smashed glass panels in the front door before ripping the rear door of its hinges and pushing his partner in the chest, causing her to stumble.

The woman's brother, who had gone to her house, put himself between Rogers and his sibling to prevent any further assaults.

Rogers' partner then went upstairs to her bedroom but was followed by the defendant. He proceeded to use a cigarette lighter to set fire to a pile of clothes on the bed.

The woman's brother managed to remove the smouldering mattress from the property.

As well as a custodial sentence, Rogers was banned from driving for a total of 43 months.

When police arrived at the property a short while later, the court heard Rogers became "aggressive" towards officers and tried to stop them entering the house.

He spat at one officer and threatened to chew off his nose, then threatening to "cut up" a police dog. Officers eventually deployed a taser and the 31-year-old was arrested.

He continued to be aggressive and abusive to officers while being transported to the police station, issuing a series of threats against them and members of their family.

David Rogers, from Neath, had previously pleaded guilty to theft of a car, dangerous driving, criminal damage, assault, arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, and assaulting an emergency worker.

He has 19 previous convictions, including for criminal damage and assaulting emergency workers.

Andrew Evans, for Rogers, said substance abuse had been an issue in the defendant's life for many years. He said Rogers had known the victim for around 10 years and wished to formally apologise to her in court.

Judge Huw Rees told Rogers that he needed to consider where his life was going and consider whether he wanted to spend longer and longer periods in prison.

With a one-quarter discount for his guilty pleas, Rogers was sentenced to a total of 39 months in prison.

That included 27 months for arson, nine months for dangerous driving and three months for assaulting an emergency worker, all to run consecutively. He was also sentenced to a number of weeks for theft and assault.

Rogers will serve up to half the 39 months in custody before being released on licence to serve the remainder in the community.

The defendant was banned from driving for a total of 43 months and must pass an extended test before he can get his licence back.