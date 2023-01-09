A 25-year-old man has denied the murder of another man in an alleged stabbing.

Jamie Mitchell, of Lexham Green Close, Buckley, Flintshire, appeared via a video link from Berwyn jail on Monday accused of killing 23-year-old Steven Wilkinson last October.

An inquest heard how Mr Wilkinson died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital after being stabbed through the heart and lung.

The alleged attack happened on Precinct Way in Buckley Credit: Google Maps

Following his death, Mr Wilkinson’s family said in a tribute, "Steven was so enthusiastic about life, wherever he went laughter followed him. He was taken from us far too soon.“He has not only left a hole in our hearts but also our lives. Life will never be the same without him.”

Judge Rhys Rowlands at Mold Crown Court remanded Mitchell in custody. A trial date has been set for April 17.