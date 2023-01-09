A second body has been recovered from a river after two women went missing at a Welsh waterfall beauty spot after entering the water.

The body was found in a river in the Glynneath area on Sunday, five days after the two women went missing while on the Four Waterfalls Walk in Brecon Beacons National Park.Police were to Ystradfellte Falls at about 11.45am on Wednesday after the alarm was raised by passers-by.A full search for the two women was launched in the area after the rivers were swollen by heavy rain - including using underwater cameras and mountain rescue experts.

Ystradfellte Four Waterfalls Walk is a 4.5mile trail rated as "moderate" difficulty. Credit: Media Wales

The body of one woman was recovered from the water within a short time. The search for the second carrried on until police announced it has been recovered more than a mile downstream.A spokesman for Dyfed Powys police said: "We can confirm that officers searching for two women who are believed to have entered the water in the Ystradfellte area on Wednesday sadly recovered a second body from the river in the Glynneath area on Sunday."Next of kin has been informed with the families being supported by specialist officers."We would like to the thank colleagues from mountain rescue, the fire service and members of the public for their support during what has been a difficult operation."Officers said it included "high, fast flowing water" on the waterfall walk.The fire service, mountain rescue and National Police Air Support were all involved in the search.