Less than 24 hours after their shock FA Cup win against Coventry City, Wrexham discovered they will be hosting Sheffield United in the next round of the cup.

It's the first time since 2000 that the north Wales club have reached the fourth round of the famous tournament which will will take place from 27 to 30 January.

On Saturday January 7, Wrexham beat Coventry city 4-3, a team two leagues above them in a thrilling match.

The FA Cup is the oldest national football competition in the world. Credit: PA

4,000 Wrexham fans travelled to the West-midlands to see their team beat championship-side Coventry City in the third round of the cup.

The Hen Lane Social Club, close to Coventry’s stadium, even welcomed Dragons fans with Welsh language signs before the game.

Wrexham's away support were singled out for praise by the Coventry City manager when he said that it was "the noisiest he's ever heard the stadium."

Wrexham fans can now set their sights to one of the biggest games in the club's recent history against to take place at The Racecourse Ground in Wrexham on an unconfirmed date from the 27th to the 30th of January.

It will be the first time since 2000 the club take part in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Wrexham face stiff opposition with in the next round. They'll face Sheffield United, who like Coventry City are also two leagues above them in the championship and up until two years ago were in the Premier League.

The club's Hollywood co-owner Rob Mclhenney has already set his sights ahead to Sheffield, saying on social media that they Yorkshire-club must be stopped.

Fans of Swansea City and Cardiff City will also be hoping that their clubs will make the next round of the tournament after both clubs drew on the weekend.

Cardiff City put in a strong performance against Premier League side Leeds on Sunday January 8 with a last minute equaliser preventing the bluebirds from a significant victory. Swansea city were held to a 1-1 draw in a derby-tie against Bristol City.