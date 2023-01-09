A woman who was over double the alcohol limit crashed her car into another vehicle in Barry.

Linda Newbury, of Rhoose, crashed her Ford Fiesta into a Mazda 6 on Kenilworth Road in November last year, Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard. Prosecutor Mike Williams told the Court that a police officer was on routine patrol at 8.15pm on November 21 last year when he was asked to attend a crash scene on Kenilworth Road. A member of the public informed the officer that Newbury had gone into a nearby care home.

Linda Newbury blew 111mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath at the scene, Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard.

Mr Williams said: "The officer spoke to the defendant, who indicated she was sorry and she had accidentally hit a car."

"The officer formed the opinion she was under the influence and carried out a breath test."The prosecutor added that Newbury, 54, told police she had drunk alcohol that day including a "large measure of vodka", possibly four shots. She blew 111mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath at the scene. She was then tested again at Cardiff Bay police station where she blew 97mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Representing herself, Newbury pleaded guilty to drink-driving. Asked if there was anything she wished to say in mitigation, she said the relevant information was in the probation service's report, which was not read out in court.

Presiding Justice Mohammed Yakub said: "We give you full credit for your early guilty plea. We take into consideration the pre-sentence report and that there was an accident and a very high reading. We impose a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement."He also handed Newbury a 24-month driving ban which will be reduced by 24 weeks if she completes a driving rehabilitation course. She must pay a £120 fine, £114 victim services surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.